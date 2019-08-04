The suspect of a murder investigation bonded out of jail, was arrested again under different charges stemming from the same case, and once again posted bond to get out of the GEO correctional facility.
Robert Evans, Jr., 26, was originally arrested and charged with the shooting death of Amanda Rosa Riojas, 27, occurring April 26 at The Five Points Market, a convenience store located at the corner of Dr. Fermin Calderon and East Garza Street, in south Del Rio.
Evans was arrested on April 26, and charged with murder, a first degree felony. His bond was set at $500,000. On July 25, during a hearing and upon petition of the defense attorney, the amount was reduced to $250,000 by 63rd Judicial District Presiding Judge Enrique Fernandez.
63rd and 83rd Judicial Districts District Attorney Mike Bagley said he strongly opposed the reduction of the bond, but in his ruling Judge Fernandez found the amount of the bond to be excessive.
Evans was arrested again on July 31, and charged with tampering with evidence stemming from his alleged handling of the evidence after Riojas’ death. His bond was set at $150,000. Evans posted his bond and bailed out of jail on the same day.
According to court records, Riojas was shot inside a vehicle parked at the convenience store’s parking lot.
An arrest affidavit states that night, police detectives interviewed a witness identified as Jose Ojeda, who stated he was giving a ride to Riojas and Evans.
Ojeda, the affidavit states, was driving a white Ford pickup truck. They stopped at the convenience store located at 616 Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard.
According to Ojeda’s statement in the affidavit, Riojas was in the front right passenger seat and Evans was seating behind her; he also stated he got out of the truck and walked to the store.
Ojeda, according to the affidavit, said when he came back to the truck he saw Riojas was bleeding from her mouth and face. Evans, according to Ojeda’s statement, had left the scene, and Ojeda drove Riojas to the emergency room, where she was later pronounced dead.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the Five Points Market, the affidavit states, and saw Ojeda going into the store. The video also showed the back right window getting shattered and Evans crawling out. Evans, the affidavit states, is also seen fleeing the area.
Evans was found by the creek, where he turned himself in, and was later taken to the Del Rio Police Department for processing. Evans was charged with murder, a first degree felony, and transported to the GEO correctional facility.
A firearm, believed to be linked to the homicide, was recovered from the San Felipe Creek on April 27.
Members of the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) dive team conducted an underwater search and recovered the weapon upon request by the Del Rio Police Department.
BORSTAR agents searched a section of the creek identified by the police and recovered a handgun. The weapon was turned over to the police department.
