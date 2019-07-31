Chamber wants to see your selfies

The Del Rio Chamber of Commerce wants to see your best shots.
Until the end of August, Del Rioans can submit their selfies to the chamber’s Summer Selfie Tour Contest.
‘There’s kind of a couple sources of inspiration for this,” said Megan Tackett, Del Rio Chamber of Commerce membership and outreach coordinator.
“(Chamber Executive Director) Blanca Larson’s son lives in Las Cruces, N.M., and there’s some similarity between our two communities, so we sometimes draw inspiration from their convention and visitors bureau and their chamber of commerce.
“On their visitor app, they have something called a ‘selfie tour’ and basically, you see all the different places where you can go in the city and take a selfie, and all of these are photo-worthy locations, so we kind of wanted to do something similar to that,” Tackett said.
And what better way to promote Del Rio’s places than to see them featured in self-portraits taken at those sites by Del Rioans?
Another west Texas city provided more inspiration for the project, Tackett said. “Marfa has the ‘Prada Marfa’ art/architectural piece on the highway, and people go there just to take pictures with it. Our selfie project is like that: We want to encourage people to take photos of iconic Del Rio landmarks, to build up Del Rio’s Instagram appeal because that’s kind of where everybody is right now,” Tackett said.
She explained Instagram is a photo-based social media platform.
“It’s just pictures, and you can write a caption and tag people and use hashtags and search for things on hashtags, so if I wanted to search ‘San Felipe Creek’ for creek photos, I could do that. You can also click on the geolocation, and then you look at all the pictures people took at that location, such as the creek or the winery or the Whitehead Museum,” Tackett said.
“It’s really just about building Del Rio’s brand, its Instagram appeal,” she added.
Tackett said the chamber staff wants to capitalize on Del Rio’s many picturesque spots, noting that selfies submitted as part of the contest will be used by the chamber for future promotional efforts.
“What we want is for people to visit Del Rio’s major destinations, like the creek, Seminole Canyon, Lake Amistad and the Val Verde Winery. These are summer-centric destinations, and we want to see people enjoying the summer and how awesome Del Rio is. We also hope this contest encourages everyone to get out and enjoy Del Rio,” Tackett said.
Also encouraged are selfies taken at well-known local businesses.
“We want four photos per submission, so you have to take at least four pictures and send them in a photo grid,” Tackett said.
Dle Rioans have until the end of August to submit their photos.
The best of the submissions will win a $100 gift card from American Airlines.
Anyone who wants to enter the contest can email a photo collage, along with each individual photo, to the following email address: frontdesk@drchamber.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.