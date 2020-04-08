An alternative plan for seniors graduating this May will be presented in two weeks to the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees, a school official said.
The administration will present a graduation alternative plan to the Board of Trustees on April 20, at the regular April board meeting, San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Public Information Officer Rene “Reno” Luna said.
Similar to other board meetings, the meeting will be held via video conference in accordance with current regulations for social distancing amidst the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
The meeting will be viewable through the school district’s website and YouTube channel. As of press time, a scheduled time for the meeting or meeting agenda were not released.
The upcoming commencement ceremony is set for May 29 and will consist of seniors graduating from Del Rio High School, Early College High School and Blended Academy.
Last year’s commencement ceremony was the first time the school district celebrated the graduation of seniors from all three schools.
The graduation ceremony normally consists of the graduating seniors celebrating the occasion at the Walter D. Levermann Stadium, with relatives, friends and neighbors cheering them on from the bleachers as each name is called.
Due to current social distancing regulations, people must be six feet away from each other and cannot gather in public with groups of more than 10.
