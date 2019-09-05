Brackett High School was named to the 2018-2019 Honor Roll for its high achievement in student success. Brackett Independent School District is one of six public school districts in Texas to be recognized with this honor.
The 2018-2019 honor roll is developed by Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness, according to a press release. The organization maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts.
“The Honor Roll is the only school and district program in Texas based solely on objective achievement data. Our goal is to guide other educators to data-informed best practices for raising student achievement,” Educational Results Partnership board chair Marilyn Reznick said.
School districts that receive the honor roll distinction have demonstrated consistent levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations, according to the release.
“We are honored to be recognized by educational and business leaders as an Honor Roll district,” Brackett High School Principal Christy Price said.
The honor roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness for school districts with high schools.
“We are continually striving to increase academic achievement and improve educational outcomes for all our students. Our teachers and administrators are fully committed and we are thrilled to see their hard work and dedication produce such positive results,” Brackett ISD Superintendent of schools Dr. Guillermo Mancha, Jr. said.
Jamis Lanich, Ph.D., Educational Results Partnership President and CEO, said the organization is all about improving educational equity and promoting career readiness for all students, regardless of their family income, background or ZIP code.
“These Honor Roll schools and districts are living proof that our students can succeed when schools are committed to removing educational obstacles and accelerating student success. By focusing attention on these bright spots among our schools, we hope to change the conversation from ‘what’s wrong’ to ‘what’s working,’ and encourage others to replicate their success,” Lanich said.
The honor roll program is supported by numerous businesses and organizations in Texas, including the Texas Business Leadership Council, American Automobile Association Texas, Macy’s, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corporation and Enterprise Holding Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.