Christmas has come and gone, and perhaps so has a bit of the Christmas spirit.
Just kidding!
Like you, I spent Christmas day with my family here in Del Rio, but through the magic of my phone I was able to shoot messages across the state, and sometimes across the country, and reach out to old friends to wish them the best this holiday season.
The most important messages were to my oldest friends, some of which I haven’t physically seen in more than a year (and that’s as much my fault as theirs. Maybe even more so my fault) and to the friends who lost loved ones in the past year.
Anyone who has lost a loved one dreads the holidays. It’s a time of year where we’re supposed to be happy or merry … well that’s what the commercials lead us to believe anyway. We’re supposed to make time for our loved ones and closest friends and generally celebrate in the time of the season.
Things are a little different for people who have lost loved ones, and truth be told they are going to be different for a while if not for the rest of your life. And there’s nothing wrong with that.
The best reply I heard from a friend who’d lost a loved one was this, “It wasn’t the same but I refuse to not be joyful.” I can totally understand where that came from. There’s a lot in this life to smile at – from our beautiful Texas sunsets to our misunderstood winter weather where shorts and flip-flops are just as present as hoodies and gloves. We smile at a child’s first Christmas, a pet’s wondrous stare at the Christmas tree as they contemplate which ornament to wreck next and that perfect gag gift that encompasses not only how we feel about the person we give the gift to, but their sense of humor in the whole thing.
Yes, the holidays would be better with that missing piece, but they wouldn’t want us to put aside our entire life for them. If anything, they’d appreciate a lit candle in their honor, a photo to remind us and visitors of who they were and all the best stories about their time during the holidays. Laughter and tears go together when we speak of those that passed because both remind us what it means to live and to love.
None of us will be here forever, no matter how hard we try. Eventually there will be fewer presents under the tree and that holiday magic will dim just a little. The tree may stay in the box a little longer, the homemade turkey and ham may get replaced by fast food and the desire to meticulously wrap our presents may be substituted by the hope we didn’t stain our Amazon packages enough we can’t just hand the whole thing over to the person we bought the gift for.
And even then, we’ll still remember those who couldn’t be there with us and a tear will roll down our cheeks as we wish we could go back to the way it was when the toughest decision was which present to open first.
And you know what? There’s nothing wrong with that either.
See you all in 2020.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
