My friend, the owner of the dog, came out and invited us to come in. He said. “Do not be afraid of the dog, he just looks mean.”
We spent the night there and visited the next day and sure enough, that big old mean looking dog was gentle as a lamb.
You can’t always tell what a dog is like by his outside looks because another time I was visiting some people that had a cute little dog but every time I was not looking she would bite me on the leg.
That reminds me of a problem we face in life. We can be fooled by looking at the outward appearance. It is what is on the inside that counts and God looks at the heart, (1 Samuel 16:7, Proverbs 17:3).
Our hearts can be evil, (Jeremiah 17:9, Mark 7:20-22) but God can change that and make us sweeter. We must be willing to confess or acknowledge our sin and call upon Him for help, (Deuteronomy 30:6, Psalm 51:10, Matthew 11:28 &29, Acts 8:22).
It is because of what Christ Jesus did on the cross that we can be forgiven and reconciled, (Colossians 1:20-23).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.