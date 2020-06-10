After clearing a group of beggars from a local grocery store, police officers witnessed one of the members of the group hitting another one with a beer bottle. The assailant, a woman, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, police records state.
Consuelo Barajas Rabago, 61, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block of Magnolia Street, was arrested on May 25, at 3:34 p.m. at the H-E-B grocery store, 500 Pecan Street, according to the arrest report.
The report states Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the store for multiple individuals intoxicated and harassing patrons for money.
When officers arrived, the group was advised to stop, the report states.
After the officers released the group and were walking away, one of the members of the group hit another one with a beer bottle, the report states.
Rabago was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor punishable with a fine not to exceed $500.
She was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
