As San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District prepares for the start of classes, Del Rioans raise concerns over a possible option that was given to them.
Recently parents received a call in which they were informed by school district personnel students under the age of 10 would not be required to wear masks, but would be encouraged; students over the age of 10 would be required to wear a mask.
“As of today (Monday), the official position of the district, in accordance with the COVID-19 handbook that was developed (with parent input), requires all students attending school to wear a mask,” San Felipe Del Rio CISD Public Information Officer Rene “Reno” Luna said.
Luna did not state wearing a mask would be optional for students, but the type of mask would be optional for young children.
“However, there is a possibility that students (10 years of age or younger) will have the choice between a mask and a face shield,” Luna said.
According to Luna, the school district will continue to review the situation, and make a final determination regarding any exceptions to the handbook that was developed, when a final decision about when to open schools has been made.
The school district begins all classes online today, with students using laptops, desktops and other electronic devices deemed usable by the school district for online assignments.
Classes will remain online for three weeks, with the week of Sept. 14 being used as a transitional week for students in either the traditional or hybrid education models.
The school district can extend online classes to an extra four weeks, if it is deemed unsafe for students to return due to a surge in COVID-19 cases leading up to the week of Sept. 14, with approval from the Texas Education Agency.
In previous statements, the school district presented procedures set in place for traditional classroom learning at Irene C. Cardwell Elementary with students wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and marked entry and exit points for staff, students and parents.
Similar procedures will be set in place at each campus within the school district. Other steps the school district has taken to ensure the safety of staff and students included the removal of extra furniture and communal class supplies within the classrooms.
