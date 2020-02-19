A man found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle at the parking lot of a local hotel was recently arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle. Police officers found out the vehicle was not his own.
Juan Jose Ayala, 39, whose place of residence is listed at the 500 block of East Gutierrez Street, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers on Feb. 11, at 9:09 p.m. at the Ramada Inn parking lot, 2101 Veterans Blvd., police records show.
On Feb. 11, Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the Ramada Inn, in reference to a suspicious man wearing all black clothing sleeping in a white SUV, according to an incident report.
One of the officers located the vehicle in the parking lot and found a man matching the description given by dispatch.
Ayala, the report states, was hunched over in the driver seat of the vehicle, upon further investigation the officers discovered that the vehicle was not Ayala’s.
Ayala was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.