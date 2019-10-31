Val Verde County Commissioners Court members on Wednesday passed an order banning hunting on tracts of 10 acres or less in platted subdivisions.
After County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. announced discussion of the agenda item, Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton made a motion to rescind a previous county commissioners court order and “put into place an order that requires no hunting on less than 10 acres for bows, arrows, firearms or air guns in accordance with (the Texas Local Government Code) Chapter 235, Subchapters B and C.”
“Everybody needs to understand that this only applies to platted subdivisions. It does not apply to anything that is not an existing platted subdivision,” Nettleton said.
Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores gave the second.
Owens asked if any members of the audience wished to comment before the court voted.
Val Verde County property owner Joey Bolner stepped to the podium carrying a handful of hunting arrows he said he had recovered from his Guyler Lane property.
Bolner said he believed passing the order was a matter of public safety. “The reason that I’m up here is that I have some acreage on Guyler Lane, and I’m down there a lot by myself doing work, driving a tractor, things like that. I know where I am, but the people around me may not know where I am, and I definitely don’t know where they are, especially during hunting season,” Bolner told the court.
“Over time, I’ve gone through and collected some items here that I’ve found on my property,” Bolner said, holding up the arrows, noting some of them were crossbow bolts.
“I would hate to be hit by one of these ... I’ve found these in my fields, found them in my irrigation. These things are pretty lethal ... I’m pretty sure that these were shot across my property line, and this scares me. It scares the heck out of me,” Bolner said.
Nettleton said state law allows the court to make decisions about the 10-acre tracts in platted subdivisions.
“In accordance with Chapter 235, we are allowed to regulate certain things when it comes to archery and firearms. We are allowed to go up to 10 aces, but only in platted subdivisions. If your area is not a platted subdivision, this county has no regulatory authority,” Nettleton said.
He said the commissioners court only has the authority granted by the state legislature.
“If we want to look at it on a county-wide basis, we need to go back in the next session, so the county can be granted that authority,” Nettleton said, adding it is his personal opinion that “10 acres is too small” for hunting with a rifle.
“This is the most we can do right now,” Owens added.
County landowners Thomas Qualia and Franklin Hargrove also addressed the court, voicing their support for the 10-acre minimum.
The court unanimously approved the motion to pass the new order.
