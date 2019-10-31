Despite the fact some places along the U.S.-Mexico border – with Del Rio being one of those places – are catching a break in the large number of immigrants petitioning for asylum in the United States, the worldwide humanitarian crisis is far from over, and has no end in sight.
Some of the policies implemented by the Trump administration and its partners abroad have proven effective, but they hardly represent a solution to a complicated problem.
The Migrant Protection Protocols are now sending asylum-seekers to wait for their hearings in Mexico, and are helping to slow down the influx of immigrants.
U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector officials recently announced that the flood of asylum-seekers has gone down a trickle. The processing center at the Chihuahua Neighborhood Center has cut significantly back in their operation hours.
Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational Christian organization helping migrants in Del Rio since July 13 and planning on staying for at least six months, left the city in mid-October.
The Humanitarian Coalition, a faith-based organization formed to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Del Rio, reported that since August the number of asylum-seekers has been decreasing.
A member of the organization attributed the change in the immigration patterns to the Migrant Protection Protocols but also to the support by the Mexican government.
Mexico has deployed its National Guard both in its southern border to stop migrants coming from Central American countries, as well as its northern border, to contain those wanting to illegally cross into the United States.
Border Patrol officials said at the peak of the crisis agents were apprehending nearly 400 individuals a day in the Del Rio Sector, which stretches 210 miles along the Rio Grande River; the numbers, they said, have gone down to 100-120.
The humanitarian crisis was caused by the large number of immigrants petitioning for asylum, which combined with detention facilities filled at capacity, and forced the Border Patrol to release family units within the U.S. before they could hold their hearings in an immigration court.
The new protocols are already in place and working, however, U.S. officials and the community need to be prepared. The number of individuals from Central American countries looking for asylum has soared in the last five years, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
The situation has been worsening due to crime and violence fueled by drug cartels and gangs, along with fragile institutions, and increasing inequalities, the UNHCR stated.
Some of those countries, although not significant contributors to the U.S. humanitarian crisis, are living difficult situations which at one point could become part of this complicated formula.
Those countries include Nicaragua, where political persecution and human rights violations have been driving a new large-scale displacement; Venezuela, where a political crisis has the population on edge, and Chile, where social protests tied to the increased cost of living and inequality are quickly spreading.
On top of those, the commissioner reported over 31,300 asylum-seekers in Mexico in 2019, and that over 245,000 have been displaced in Honduras and El Salvador.
There are over 353,000 refugees and asylum-seekers from Northern Central America worldwide to the end of 2018, and over 80,000 Nicaraguan refugees worldwide.
Growing numbers of people in different countries are being forced to leave their homes. Socio-economic instability and poverty are forcing them to escape, as well as gang violence, threats, extortion, prostitution, and sexual and gender-based violence.
Long-term solutions are needed, but that’s only going to be possible if our leaders are capable or putting country before party, and are willing to compromise for the greater good.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
