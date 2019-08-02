Val Verde County Commissioners Court members on Wednesday got their first official look at the proposed 2019-2020 county budget, which includes no increase in the county property tax rate.
County Auditor Matthew Weingardt handed out the first drafts of the county’s 2019-2020 budget during a special meeting of county commissioners court on Wednesday.
County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. noted no action was needed following the distribution of the budget notebooks, adding some changes would be made before the budget is finalized and presented to the court for a vote.
After the meeting, Owens spoke about some of the highlights in the proposed budget.
“We went over our effective tax rate, basically the rate that is set to collect the same amount of money we did last year, the same amount of dollars based on the taxable (property) value, which we usually do and every county usually does. But at the end of the day, we are going to keep the same tax rate that we had last year, which was .5237. That’s basically $523.70 per $100,000 in property value,” Owens said.
Owens said the money the county receives from the state comptroller’s office as its portion of the state sales tax went up significantly over the past year.
“We had one pipeline company that staged their pipes in Val Verde County and paid a tax, so when the tax was figured, it was on the pipe that was sitting in Val Verde County, so that was over $900,000 that we didn’t anticipate receiving. That helped us, but the issue is that it makes our effective tax rate go down because the sales tax is figured in,” Owens said.
He noted even though the tax rate won’t change, the county anticipates collecting more money in the year ahead because of increases in property value.
“Our values went up, and we will be able to generate a little more money,” he said.
Owens complimented his commissioners court colleagues past and present for working to avoid increasing the county property tax rate.
“I have been here a little over eight years, and the previous courts have done an excellent job. Two years ago, when we wanted to raise taxes, we instead decided to cut operating expenses in the county by 10 percent so we would not have to raise taxes,” Owens said.
The county judge also complimented county elected officials and their departments for living within their budgets.
“They’re not just spending money because it’s in their budgets. We have a good fund balance left over, in the $5 million range, (this year), but once we get to the end of the 2019-2020 budget, it’s only going to be a $3.3 million fund balance,” Owens said.
He said the proposed budget includes significant allocations for replacement of aging county equipment.
“When you have dump trucks that are 25 to 30 years old, when you have a 1969 motor grader still in the fleet, when I’m going to clean alleys or roads, and I’m spending more time pulling a piece of equipment than driving it, that’s not right. In this proposed budget, we set aside $200,000 per precinct for capital outlay and another $100,000 for building maintenance and parks and the fairgrounds. That’s $900,000 we’re setting aside for capital outlay,” Owens said.
The county will now go through a public hearing and discussion process before formally approving the budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.