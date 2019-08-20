Casa de la Cultura finished Noches Musicales Friday with a variety of performances. Noches Musicales is a summer concert series that took place every Friday night during the summer and featured a mixture of local and out of town bands.
Casa de la Cultura children’s folklorico group performed for the audience as a surprise treat, followed by Folklorico Instructor Xochitl Abrego.
Local band, Family Jewelz, performed with special guest Abdias Ernesto Garcia as the headlining group. Garcia’s wife and son accompanied the performance as backup vocals and guitar, respectively.
Garcia and Family Jewelz blended a musical style of folk, reggae, soul and Latin genres to entertain the audience.
Garcia said, in between sets, he may not be from Del Rio but he encourages the people he meets to visit Del Rio when they get the chance. Food vendors were on site providing a variety of food from locally made beef jerky to corn in a cup.
La Gente Vinyl Club closed the night with their performance in the after party at the Casa de la Cultura’s patio. Cisneros Street, Cantu Street, Guillen Street and East Cantu Street were closed off to traffic and provided a wider area for attendees to sit in.
Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De La Paz said the organization will begin looking for next year’s summer lineup beginning in January. “Well, for sure we want to celebrate big because it’s our 15th year (next year),” De La Paz said.
The Casa will make an announcement for musical talent, local and out-of-town, once they are ready to begin planning for the 2020 Noches Musicales. De La Paz said some new bands approach the organization while others are contacted by the Casa.
Due to the popularity of the event and anniversary coming up next year, De La Paz said adding more acts to each night will depend on funding and sponsorships.
“It’s bittersweet … (we are) super thankful for all the musicians that participated this year,” De La Paz said.
De La Paz said the event was a success thanks to sponsors, vendors and guests. The Casa de la Cultura hosts a variety of events for the local community every month.
More information on current events scheduled can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.
