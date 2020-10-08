San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District continues to provide meals to all children within the Del Rio community, until the meal program ends or funds for the program run out.
The school district’s meal program will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch meals for all local students that are 18 years of age or younger, whether they are enrolled with the school district, a private school, daycare or homeschooled.
According to the school district, a student’s identification will not be needed to pick up meals during meal pickup.
The school district is encouraging parents to take advantage of the program, as the meal program “will end soon.” Previously it was stated by the school district the program would end on Dec. 31 or sooner if funds for the program ended before that date.
Pickup for breakfast and lunch meals is provided by the school district Monday through Friday from 10-11:30 a.m.
Locations the public can pick up meals at are Roy Muzquiz Park, St. Joseph Church in Cienegas, Pop Ward Park and Agarita Walking Trail.
Since Oct. 2, the school district began offering meals to all local children again.
Previously the school district provided meals to all local children 18 years and younger during the summer, and in the spring semester when students began at-home instruction, with restrictions implemented once the 2020-2021 school year began.
The restrictions only allowed students to receive meals during the 2020-2021 school year. During the spring and summer, the school district provided approximately over 24,000 meals to the public in one week.
On Aug. 31, the United States Department of Agriculture extended a waiver that will allow the school district to continue providing free meals to children in the Del Rio community till the end of the year.
The department’s decision was to ensure children had access to nutritious food as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to USDA’s statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.