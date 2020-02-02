Casa de la Cultura will host an exhibit by Andy A. Villarreal, an artist from San Antonio, during First Friday Art Walk on Feb. 7.
The exhibit titled “Indigenous Warriors and Rituals of Mesoamerica” will be on display for Del Rioans.
The exhibit will consist of oil paints on canvas, oil paints on wood and a few acrylic paints on canvas. Approximately 30 pieces will be featured in the exhibit, Villarreal said.
Villarreal previously had an exhibition at the Firehouse Gallery almost 30 years ago, he said.
“I’m very excited to show my work to a whole new group of people,” Villarreal said.
The exhibit at Casa de la Cultura, 302 Cantu St., inspired Villarreal, as most of the artwork is new and specific for the exhibit.
“I hope people will feel something when they see my work,” Villarreal said.
While the art is done through Villarreal’s perspective, the artwork is meant to be subjective to the audience, according to Villarreal.
The artwork features warriors, pyramids, jaguars, serpents and slaves performing a variety of Mesoamerican rituals. Villarreal embraces the Mexican, specifically Yucatan, culture and celebrates its richness, achievements as well as the demise.
“It’s (the exhibit) a pride of the culture and root of the culture,” Villarreal said.
Villarreal’s background as a Texan and Hispanic male has also contributed to his aesthetics.
The exhibit at the Casa has been in the works for approximately seven to eight months, Villarreal said.
Prior to the exhibit, Villarreal will host a painting demo for teachers that same day from 1-3 p.m.
Villarreal plans to exhibit his art more often in Del Rio, and confirmed he is planning to do an exhibit at the Firehouse for next year.
