San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is preparing school laptops and a few hotspot areas for local students to gain access to online school work, as physical classes are suspended until May 4, a school official said.
Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios stated the school district is preparing to have laptops ready for student check out and currently internet providers have been dispatched in order to establish communal hotspot areas, during a Board of Trustees special meeting on Tuesday.
A hotspot is a public place with wireless signal to Internet access. The hotspots will allow students remote access to online coursework.
Students will be able to check out a laptop beginning on April 6, according to a statement released by the school district Wednesday afternoon.
“The only thing that’s missing right now is the internet, but we have to have some hotspots, in short order we’ll start buying just a handful of them and increase that to more,” Rios said.
Rios added the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis could continue until the end of this school year, and suggested more hotspots will be purchased for continued distance learning assignments.
“Hopefully by next week we’ll have some hotspots in place for them (the students) to use,” Rios said.
The laptops are now located in the building formerly known as the Austin Elementary campus and students will need to contact the technology department to check out a laptop, according to Rios.
According to the release, laptops are limited in quantity and priority for distribution of the devices will be “based on need (students who do not have access to a computer or laptop at home), the order which the device reservation was made and availability.”
Reservation and distribution of the devices begins on Monday, April 6. Parents are encouraged by the school district to call the school district technology help desk at (830) 778 4357 for more information.
The school district’s preparation for future distance learning follows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration to extend school suspension across the state of Texas until May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.