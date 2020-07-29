San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is reminding parents of the safety procedures it is implementing for students and staff as the upcoming 2020-2021 school year approaches.
On Friday, the school district released a video reminding the public of the steps it is taking to ensure the safety of parents, students and staff as the upcoming school year approaches. The video is titled “Return to School with Safety in Mind.”
“Before we open our schools and our classrooms, before instruction and learning resumes; with a lot of thought and care, we’re reinforcing our plans and outlining procedures that are meant to protect our students and staff, and prepare for a safe return to school,” the school district said, “Using best practices and guidelines provided by the Texas Education Agency, the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services, we’re implementing screening protocols so that students and employees can check and identify symptoms, and any history of exposure to COVID-19.”
The school district also addressed additional environmental safety procedures to ensure continuous cleaning, disinfecting and proper ventilation of campuses.
“We’ve rearranged classrooms to accommodate and encourage social distancing, and prepare for in-school and small group hybrid learning,” the school district said, “We’re also implementing innovative ways to teach our students how to social distance and greet each other without having to make physical contact.”
In the video parents, children and staff at Irene C. Cardwell Elementary follow the safety procedures that are mentioned by the school district.
The school district will begin classes on the week of Aug. 24 via online only for all students, with a transition to traditional and hybrid education models beginning on the week of Sept. 16-18.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees previously approved to delay the start of classes to the week of Aug. 24, as the increase of positive novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases drew concerns from parents and school staff.
The school district addressed respiratory etiquette, staying home when someone is sick, hand washing hygiene and the importance of wearing a face mask will be taught to students, staff and parents.
“Masks can be removed, but only when students are eating, or outside exercising during P.E.,” the school district said.
Parents and students will be taught how to navigate the Google or Canvas platforms for online courses. The Google platform will be used by elementary grade levels and the Canvas platform will be used by secondary grade levels.
“Additionally, the SFDR technology department is already in the process of preparing devices for home use during the first three weeks of home based instruction. This includes the families that have selected the hybrid model,” the school district said.
