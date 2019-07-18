Though he lived a quiet life in his last few years, the military service of Darius Emery Young won’t go unrecognized.
Young is scheduled to be laid to rest Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., at Westlawn Cemetery off Second Street. The public is invited to attend and pay its respects.
Young passed away last week at the apartment he called home for the last 20 years. According to Adrian Bitela, the Val Verde County Veterans Service Officer, Young, 82, was a United States Navy veteran who served from 1956 to 1960. Bitela said he learned of Young’s passing from a pair of Del Rio Police Department detectives who were trying to find a next of kin for Young, but all searches thus far have come up empty.
“We looked to see if he had enrolled in any healthcare services though the VA system, but it all came up empty,” Bitela said. “This is certainly the first time I’ve had to deal with something like this here.”
Bitela said his office was able to find a woman who had helped Young receive social security for a short period of time, but that trail soon turned cold.
“She said when she met him he was homeless, living in Hawaii. What brought him here, we don’t know,” Bitela said.
Without family or friends coming forward to represent Young, the veteran was facing a pauper’s burial with only a handful of people there to pay their final respects.
For Bitela, that didn’t seem right, so he reached out to Lawrence Powell of the Texas Veterans Commission and Chris Villarreal, founder of the Veterans Coalition of Del Rio, to come up with a way to honor Young.
“We put it out on our coalition Facebook page and it just took off from there. I wasn’t expecting it to get as big as it did,” Villarreal said. The initial post was a call of action for veterans to attend the funeral service and pay their respects. In a matter of hours, it had been shared more than 300 times and had thousands of views.
“We weren’t asking for anything like donations or stuff like that and we weren’t looking for recognition. We just wanted people to go to the service and pay their respects,” Villarreal said.
Since then, representatives of Laughlin Air Force Base’s color guard have reached out to Villarreal and were able to contact representatives of the US Navy for this area and the two groups will provide a full color guard, pallbearers and a chaplain for the service. Dozens of other individuals have also pledged to attend the burial and honor Young for his service.
Villarreal and Bitela are both veterans. Villarreal served in the United States Marine Corps while Bitela served in the United States Army. They both agreed that Young’s military service deserved to be respected and recognized, even if he was stranger to Del Rio.
“We’ve both been overseas, so we know what it’s like. He’s a part of our history. We’re able to celebrate our freedoms because of what they did before us. I don’t care if just 10 people show up. We’re showing up to pay our respects and honor what he did,” Villarreal said.
“Men like him are a part of our legacy. If they didn’t do what they did, then we wouldn’t have done it,” Bitela added.
