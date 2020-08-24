Val Verde County has earned two awards from the Texas Association of Counties for work to keep its employees safe.
The county received the 2019 Texas Association of Counties (TAC) Risk Management Pool Excellence in Safety Award, and Val Verde County Human Resources Director Juanita Barrera received TAC’s Making A Difference Award.
The awards were presented during the August regular term meeting of Val Verde County Commissioners Court.
The county’s award was presented to County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. by Victor Uvalle, risk management consultant for the TAC Risk Management Pool.
“I’m here to recognize Val Verde County for earning the 2019 Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool Excellence in Safety Award. This is because of the county’s continuous involvement and commitment to safety in the workplace, and as you control your worker’s comp claims, it also helps to keep your costs down,” Uvalle told county commissioners court.
“By keeping your worker’s comp costs down, it saves the taxpayers dollars. Not only are you saving lives and keeping people safe, but you’re also saving county taxpayers’ money,” Uvalle added.
He presented Owens with a plaque commemorating the achievement.
Uvalle said the award is earned when a county follows a specific checklist of health and safety items promulgated by TAC.
“You have to have an active safety plan. You have to have an active safety committee. You have to have all seven components of the safety plan that we recommend, that are in there and that are active. You have to have certain safety policies in your personnel manual, and the county is doing all of that, to keep their employees safe,” Uvalle said.
Uvalle said he hopes to be able to make a larger and more elaborate presentation to county leaders at TAC’s 2021 Risk Management Conference, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He pointed out only 20 of the more than 200 Texas counties that have worker’s compensation coverage with TAC received the safety award, putting Val Verde County in the top 10%.
“It’s all in an effort to keep your costs down and keep your employees safe,” Uvalle said.
Uvalle then presented the individual award Barrera had earned.
“This year, the county also received an individual award for a person that’s been working real hard to support risk control efforts in the county, and this is our ‘Making A Difference Award’ from the TAC Risk Management Pool, and it is presented to Val Verde County Human Resources Director Juanita Barrera,” Uvalle announced.
“Juanita’s award was also earned. Not only does she support risk control efforts to keep employees safe, but she’s also created ways of doing that. Several years ago, she started ‘popcorn Fridays,’ to allow employees to come in and feel comfortable talking about their human resource issues.
“She has also implemented a program for new employees, so when they first come in, they get a full day of orientation, on different benefits, on safety, on customer service, and other types of training, and they also try to take that employee directly to their supervisor and department head so they can meet them,” he added.
“We all believed she really deserved this award,” Uvalle said.
He pointed out only four persons in the state received the Making A Difference Award.
Uvalle thanked the county commissioners court and other county elected leaders and administrators for promoting and supporting risk control and safety measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.