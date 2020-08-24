Dozens of visitors went by the different public areas at Amistad National Recreation Area over the weekend, during the first non-weekday opening since the Fourth of July holiday. The park began closing on weekends starting on July 11.
A tour of the most popular sites including Spur 454/San Pedro recreation area, Diablo East boat ramp and Governors Landing, showed dozens of visitors fishing, barbecuing, swimming and practicing water sports over the weekend.
The national park was closed to visitors on weekends in response to guidance from the local health authority, U.S. Public Health Service, “and to support the nation’s effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” park management announced.
The weekends closure was announced on the heels of the Fourth of July weekend, when the park received a large number of visitors gathering in large groups and showing no regard for social distancing guidelines amid a COVID-19 public health emergency declared by state, county and local officials.
The move to reopen on weekends by the national park comes after a series of protests by local business owners, who said they experienced a loss in revenue due to the lower visitation at the national park.
Friday morning the park announced the weekend reopenings including the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
Most areas are now reopen, including boat ramps, hiking trails, campgrounds, the Visitor Center, and day use areas at Governors Landing, Spur 454/San Pedro Cliffs, and Rough Canyon.
The Viewpoint Cliffs and Blackbrush Point picnic areas will remain closed due to the low water level at Lake Amistad.
Park Superintendent Chris Ryan cited a decline in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Val Verde County in recent weeks to levels that allow the park to reopen safely.
Ryan also said park officials will continue to work closely with the National Park Service Office of Public Health using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to ensure public areas and work spaces are safe and clean. Visitors should continue to recreate responsibly by following CDC guidelines.
“The health and well-being of visitors and employees at Amistad National Recreation Area remains our top priority. We encourage our visitors to recreate responsibly and ask the public to be our partner in adopting social distancing practices and to wear a cloth face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained,” Ryan said in a statement issued Friday morning.
Additional trip planning and health guidance is available on the NPS COVID-19 response website: https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/public-health-update.htm
