There has been a lot of discussion lately within the City of Del Rio about the expansion of the runway at Del Rio airport and additional 2,500 feet. Let’s be clear – this is at the request of Laughlin AFB. Certainly, a longer runway has its perks economically for any city – longer (and wider) runways allow for bigger airplanes, especially during the heat of the summer when longer runways are needed due to the low density of air reducing lift capabilities for airplanes. No doubt, a longer runway in Del Rio would be beneficial, not just for Laughlin AFB, but also for local industries.
I have yet to be convinced that the pros outweigh the cons for this proposed expansion, however. Personally, I am exhausted of seeing the City of Del Rio and Val Verde County (and even the school district) footing the bill (even in small portions) for Uncle Sam’s needs when we can’t even scrape together money for needs within our own community. Sun shades at Laughlin AFB, a multi-million-dollar west entry point at Laughlin AFB, a magnet school at Laughlin AFB, and the constant economic choke of building restrictions near the base due to “encroachment.” Not to mention how Del Rio has had to deal with the immigration issues that the federal government struggled to get a grasp on.
Laughlin AFB now wants a longer runway at Del Rio Airport to support the up-and-coming T-7 jet, which will replace the T-38. Other training bases that plan on fielding this jet have already extended (or had in place) their municipal runways, which leaves Laughlin AFB a bit behind the curve.
Here’s a couple of issues to consider if we lengthen the runway 2,500 feet in Del Rio.
1) The side of the runway to be lengthened will be the northwest side, over Cienegas Creek, extending to about Tamara Lane. There is a significant elevation drop off of that side of the current runway (as well as a natural spring), which means a significant amount of excavation to simply level the earth. Not to mention, people live there.
2) One of the biggest advantages to having an additional runway for Laughlin AFB is that if the weather is too ugly at Laughlin, there is a nearby airport where weather conditions may be ever-so-slightly more favorable to land aircraft. However, one of the most impacting weather events to aviation at Laughlin is low clouds and fog, which become most impacting when the winds shift to the northwest during the winter months. This requires an instrument approach capability (ILS), which Del Rio Airport only currently has facing the opposite direction. If the runway is expanded northwest, this new instrument system could theoretically expand with it, but this would put the needed utilities for this approach nearly all the way to Milagro Lane. Not to mention, people live out there, too.
The ILS approach at Del Rio airport facing the direction needed for these lowest cloud conditions will probably not be established anytime soon because of the proximity of residential areas on the southeast side of the airport, rendering Del Rio Airport useless in the event of low clouds and fog, if and when the winds are from the northwest.
3) Encroachment. I’m tired of hearing about it. It is nothing but a hoax. There are numerous military bases in highly populated areas across the country. Our busiest commercial airports are in the highly-densely populated areas. Sure, some common-sense building restrictions should apply near the base, but not to the extent of what we continue to hear about. It’s nothing more than an economic chokehold. If even a tad bit of encroachment really mattered to flight training operations, why would they ask to use Del Rio Airport, which has a runway that backs up directly with a neighborhood and in very close proximity to downtown Del Rio, with the tallest buildings in the city? So, is Laughlin AFB concerned about encroachment, or does it want a longer runway for training operations in the heart of Del Rio?
4) Besides its three runways, Laughlin AFB also owns an auxiliary airfield near Spofford, which is wider that Del Rio Airport, and about the same length. It also has an air traffic control tower, of sorts, which Del Rio Airport does not have. It would need some equipment to operate during night time and bad weather. It could easily be expanded due to the flat land, and there really isn’t any residences out there, and no encroachment concerns.
Why not tell Uncle Sam to improve and expand that? After all, it was the federal government that decided to purchase a new aircraft that needed a longer auxiliary runway that was currently available. Oops.
Again, I’m not opposed to a longer runway at Del Rio if the economic pros outweigh the significant cons about the project.
If the project is simply about Laughlin AFB – which it really appears like it is – then Laughlin should bear the financial burden of finding a runway to expand.
I understand a main concern in BRAC, and the economic tolls it could have in Del Rio should Laughlin hit the chopping block, and that’s why I firmly believe that Del Rio’s money is better spent improving the quality of life, infrastructure, and opportunities in town, rather than subsidizing the federal government. If that involves a longer runway, then so be it. I’m not convinced, though.
Dan Schreiber is an American Meteorological Society Certified Consulting Meteorologist (CCM) with years of experience in the military aviation and emergency management sectors of weather operations, and now works primarily in forensic meteorology investigations.
(1) comment
When I hear encroachment is a hoax that tells me they don't know what they are talking about. Encroachment has been responsible for most base closures. How much of a chance is anyone willing to take on hurting the flying mission at LAFB. Me-none. The author needs to visit the city planner and she can educate him on encroachment. I am the past chairman of the city/county airport zoning board.
