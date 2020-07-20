Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said Monday he will ask this week county commissioners court to hire two additional contact tracers and a registered nurse to further efforts to mitigate the local spread of COVID-19.
“This thing has really changed. When we started off, we knew we would need a local health authority and at least two contact tracers,” Owens said.
Val Verde County Commissioners Court approved the hiring of Dr. J.J. Gutierrez as the local health authority and two contact tracers, Amanda Aldaco and Martin Soto, to help Gutierrez contact persons who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and to track their movements.
The contact tracers also attempt, through interviews, to determine other persons with whom the positive patient made contact.
“We went back to the court and asked the commissioners for more contact tracers and perhaps a registered nurse, but this thing has really changed as our cases have grown,” Owens said.
“We’ve been trying to do contact tracing, but as this thing started to grow, we needed to shift it to try and get people who have been cleared off our list of positive cases, and we did not have enough personnel around Dr. Gutierrez to get these people cleared,” Owens added.
He said the first step in the process, after a positive test result comes back, is that individuals are notified they have tested positive.
“Then they have to be served with documents so they know to stay home and inform them of the penalties for not staying home,” Owens said.
He said the only way someone can be “cleared” to come out of quarantine is by someone from the medical community.
The county judge said individuals who can be cleared must have spent at least 14 days in quarantine and be symptom free.
“We ended up bringing another doctor on, Dr. Musquiz, and we brought in a registered nurse, and we brought in a third person, Ms. Rodriguez, also from the medical community, so right now we’re up to Dr. Gutierrez, three other individuals from the medical community and the contact tracers, and on Wednesday, during our commissioners court meeting, we’re going to ask the court if they’re okay for me to spend some more money so I can bring on another registered nurse and two more contact tracers,” Owens said.
The county judge said a secretary also has been hired to assist the doctors, nurses and the contact tracers.
“Hopefully we’ll have the team complete by the end of the week,” Owens said.
Log In
