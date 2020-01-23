First peoples from different countries, states and tribes converged on Del Rio Friday and Saturday for a historic gathering to honor the famed Seminole Negro Indian Scouts.
The event began with an invitation-only meet-and-greet for visiting and local dignitaries at the Casa De La Cultura Friday.
Lupita De La Paz, executive director of the Casa De La Cultura, welcomed those attending Friday’s celebration and introduced one of the principal organizers of the event, Thomi Perryman, founder and chief executive officer of the Warren Perryman Foundation for Native American Research/Ndé.
“We have reached a milestone in the history of the Black Seminoles/John Horse Band,” Perryman said, noting the event was organized to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Seminole Negro Indian Scouts. Perryman introduced several persons vital to making the gathering possible, including the Mexico Consulate of Del Rio, the city of Del Rio, the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Elaine Kerr Wardlaw, a member of the Beidler family, who donated the land for the Seminole Indian Scout Cemetery in Kinney County.
He also introduced Juan Garza, chairman of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas of Eagle Pass; William “Dub” Warrior, chief of the United Warrior Band of the Seminole Nation/John Horse Band; Al Runningbear Molette, chief of the Chunchula Alabama Band of the Mississippi Choctaw; and Dr. and Chief Angela Molette (Tuscaloosa Ohoyo) Black Warrior Woman.
Perryman also introduced former Oklahoma Sen. Anastasia Pittman. He noted she would be the keynote speaker at Saturday’s event.
Perryman announced U.S. Rep. Will Hurd would be speaking at the Saturday gathering. He said Hurd had also told him the U.S. flag would be flown at half-staff at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in honor of the Seminole Negro Indian Scouts.
He said the group on Saturday would also honor the memory of the late John Griffin of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
Perryman recognized Brackettville Mayor Andres Rodriguez and Augusta “Gigi” Pines, president of the Seminole Indian Scout Cemetery in Brackettville.
“This is amazing, and I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life. We have the honor of having representatives from Canada, from the Bahamas, from Mexico and from Africa,” Perryman said.
He led a standing ovation to welcome representatives of the Negros Mascogos of El Nacimiento, Coah., Mexico.
“We have put a lot of work into this to make sure that all of our history is carried forth. We can’t lose it. They want native American and indigenous peoples to be washed away, but we’re not going anywhere. I say this, this is our land,” Perryman said.
Pittman also addressed the group.
She urged the group to embrace unity and said, “One hundred and fifty years from now, they will be talking about this celebration, and I am honored to be here with you.”
On Saturday, the gathering moved to the Pecan and Mesquite rooms at the Del Rio Civic Center.
Perryman opened Saturday night’s portion of the event, again thanking those who had helped organize the celebration and, following an elaborate blessing ceremony from a group affiliated with the Casa De La Cultura, presented certificates of appreciation to a variety of dignitaries, including Hurd and Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, who both spoke to the crowd.
The evening also included a variety of lectures on Seminole history.
