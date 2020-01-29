Val Verde Regional Medical Center will be soon launching Meditech Expanse, a new web-based electronic health record that will enhance the patient’s access to records, billing, and overall experience while increasing efficiency, the medical center said.
The system will be launching on Feb. 1.
With this new system all the records at the hospital, the clinic and all the Val Verde Regional Medical Center facilities will be under one umbrella, Val Verde Regional Medical Center Director of Marketing and Public Relations Angela Prather said.
“Expanse will provide you and all our facilities with one health record, one patient portal, one billing system and one data analytics engine which will increase efficiency, measure process progress and improve overall performance which equals better customer satisfaction,” the medical center said in a release.
Spanning the health ecosystem, Meditech Expanse uses interoperability to help coordinate care and provide seamless care transitions from your primary care physician to specialists, surgeons, rehabilitation and back again. This is through the “one patient, one record” approach. With Meditech Expanse patient portal, the patients can always review their medical records, refill prescriptions, request appointments and view bills online, the medical center stated.
Patients at this point don’t have to do anything, they will be registered in the system when they come to see their doctor, the process might take a few minutes the first time they come, but it will help to make services more efficient, Prather said.
Some of the advantages offered by the system, Prather said, include continuity of care. If the patient is referred to a specialist within the system, the specialist will have access to the patient’s record.
Other advantages listed by the system include easy-to-read summaries of medical visits, medical record summary including allergies, discharge instructions, health issues, immunizations, medications, and surgeries/procedures, and clinical results after the physician has had an opportunity to view them.
“These are just a few of the positive changes this new EHR (electronic health record) system, Meditech Expanse, offers while improving your patient experience tremendously,” the medical center said.
