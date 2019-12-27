Deer hunters need to know five things if they harvest a deer inside the Val Verde County Chronic Wasting Disease Zone, says a Texas AgriLife county extension agent.
The information is part of an effort to raise the awareness of deer hunters in the area as they head out to their leases over the weekend, the New Year’s holiday and the remainder of the 2019-2020 deer season.
A check station to sample harvested deer was established in Del Rio after the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on Monday confirmed chronic wasting disease had been found in a deer from the area.
Emily Grant, Texas AgriLife Extension Service Val Verde County extension agent for agriculture, natural resources and 4-H, has issued a press statement about the top five things deer hunters need to know about harvesting deer inside the county’s CWD containment and surveillance zones.
“The five things to know if they harvest a deer inside the Val Verde County CWD zone are that all CWD-susceptible species harvested must be tested at the check station, they must bring the head of the deer in for testing, no whole carcasses may be removed from the zone, only quartered/processed meat is allowed outside the zone and skinned or unskinned heads may be transported to a taxidermist with a deer head waiver,” Grant noted in the statement.
She said species susceptible to chronic wasting disease and subject to the testing requirements include white-tailed deer, mule deer, red deer, sika, moose and reindeer.
“At this time, there is no research to support that axis deer are a CWD-susceptible species. However, Texas Parks and Wildlife welcomes you to bring your axis in for testing if you would like,” Grant said.
Harvested deer, especially the head, must be brought to the CWD check station
within 48hours of being harvested.
“The CWD test is conducted with the lymph nodes and the tongue of the animal, which are located in the head. At this time, there is no way to test meat, processed products or skins,” Grant said.
Hunters who leave the CWD zone with a harvested animal must quarter the carcass and remove the head two to three vertebrae below the head, she said.
“Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel will provide you a proof of sex document at the check station for transport,” she added.
Hunters who want to have the head of their deer mounted may obtain a “deer head waiver” at the CWD check station from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel to take the head to a taxidermist “if all brain material, soft tissue, spinal column and any unused portions of the carcass are disposed of properly,” Grant noted.
Grant said any hunters who harvest deer outside the current CWD zone are invited to have those animals tested for the disease.
“If you harvest a deer outside the CWD zone and would like to get it tested, Texas Parks and Wildlife will test your deer at the check station. The more CWD-susceptible species that can be tested will provide more knowledge about CWD and the prevalence of CWD in Val Verde County,” Grant said.
Finally, she noted, “While there is no current research that supports CWD can affect humans; however, it is recommended not consuming the meat from CWD positive animals.”
For more information about the Val Verde County Chronic Wasting Disease Zone and the check station, go to https://tpwd.texas.gov/.../cwd/val-verde-county-check-stations
