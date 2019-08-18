The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed and approved the district’s compensation plan Thursday night, during a budget workshop and special meeting.
The board of trustees held the workshop and meeting at the Student Performance Center and Administration Building.
The board took a unanimous vote to approve the second option for the 2019-2020 district compensation plan. Board President Raymond P. Meza, Vice President Linda Guanajuato-Webb, Secretary Diana Gonzales, and board member Joshua Overfelt were present during the meeting. Board members Amy Haynes, Kenneth Smith and Alfredo Contreras were not present.
The compensation plan included a 10 percent increase in salary for all school district employees. The 10 percent increase combines 2.7 percent from local district funds and 7.2 percent from state mandated funds for teacher, nurse, librarian and counselor salaries.
The total percentage was rounded up after a study done by Texas Association School Boards.
Chief Human Resource Officer Aidee Garcia clarified to the board of trustees the 10 percent increase is based off of the midpoint salary, not the base salary.
The starting salary for teachers will increase from $43,000 to $48,250, this includes the additional increase for new teachers. Teachers with 0-3 years of experience will receive an increase of $5,450 and teachers with four or more years of experience will receive $5,500.
Garcia said the school district compensation plan does not include a cap, thus teachers with over 35 years of experience will receive an increase.
“I’m very pleased we do not have a cap because those teachers with 35 years plus experience; that’s a wealth of knowledge. If we can retain them, that’s even better. I’m glad they’re also included in the 10 percent because that’s a plus for our district,” Board of Trustees Vice President Linda Guanajuato-Webb said.
Garcia said the increase in teacher salaries will allow the school district to be more competitive in the job market. “This is promising for teachers that are just starting off,” Board of Trustees President Raymond P. Meza said.
Approval for the budget and proposed tax rate is scheduled for Aug. 26.
The school district received approximately $10,626,000 in funds after House Bill 3 took effect, of which 30 percent went directly to pay teacher increases.
School district Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios said the state will only provide funds for the increase in teacher, librarian, nurse and counselor salaries. The board must allocate monies for every other employee in the school district.
Chief Finance Officer Henry Arredondo explained with the change of HB 3, the school district received $10.6 million in additional revenue. The additional revenue will cover the 7.2 percent for general employees.
“Approximately $6 million of the $10 million come from the tax ratification election,” Arredondo said. Arredondo added the tax rate was moved to maintenance and operations, allowing the school district to capitalize its profits before HB 3 took effect.
Majority of the funds still come from state aid and this allowed the school district to lower tax rate for a proposed budget, according to Arredondo.
The 2.7 percent increase is a general pay increase from the school district. “The law does not say other employees get the 7.2 (percent), the school district is trying to be fair to the employees,” Arredondo said.
There are 610 teachers currently employed with the school district and the total cost for the teacher salary increase is $3,359,922. The cost to fund pay increases for auxiliary, paraprofessional and administration salaries will be $2,465,081.
