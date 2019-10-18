A former Del Rio Sector U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Uvalde Station admitted in a federal court in San Antonio to producing and possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division announced.
Appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Bemporad, 37-year-old Vernon Lee Millican of Leakey, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, prosecutors say.
By pleading guilty, Millican admitted that between April 2015 and June 2018, he used multiple devices to produce and possess images and videos of himself sexually assaulting a prepubescent minor; and, depicting the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to Bash’s office.
Millican was arrested on Jan. 31, after a federal search warrant was executed at his home, prosecutors say. He has since remained in federal custody.
Millican faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2020, before Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia in San Antonio.
FBI agents, together with the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, investigated this case with assistance from the Real County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
