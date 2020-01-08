January 8, 2020 Police Jail Log

Dec. 19

Jason Terrance Jones

Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 less than $2,500

Del Rio Police Department

Rudy Lee Martinez

Engaging in organized criminal activity

SFDRCISD

Dec. 21

Nicolas Campuzano

Tampering with government or school records rec lic seal permit

DWI with blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15

Possession of marijuana less than 2oz

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Armando Castro, Jr.

DWI third or more

Del Rio Police Department

Dec. 22

Jesus Altunez

Assault family violence impeding breath

Del Rio Police Department

Dec. 25

Jose Enrique Faz

Failure to appear, theft of property greater than or equal to $20 less than $500

Del Rio Police Department

Dec. 26

Benito Salgado

Motion to enforcement of child support

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 28

Alejandro Altamirano

Parole violation-Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 4g

Dec. 29

Dessiree Irene Alvarez

Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1g

Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 1g less than 4g

Theft of property greater than $100 less than $750

Del Rio Police Department

Kenneth Preston Peregoy

Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 1 g less than 4g

Assault causes bodily injury of a family member

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

