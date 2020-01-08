January 8, 2020 Police Jail Log
Dec. 19
Jason Terrance Jones
Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 less than $2,500
Del Rio Police Department
Rudy Lee Martinez
Engaging in organized criminal activity
SFDRCISD
Dec. 21
Nicolas Campuzano
Tampering with government or school records rec lic seal permit
DWI with blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15
Possession of marijuana less than 2oz
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Armando Castro, Jr.
DWI third or more
Del Rio Police Department
Dec. 22
Jesus Altunez
Assault family violence impeding breath
Del Rio Police Department
Dec. 25
Jose Enrique Faz
Failure to appear, theft of property greater than or equal to $20 less than $500
Del Rio Police Department
Dec. 26
Benito Salgado
Motion to enforcement of child support
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 28
Alejandro Altamirano
Parole violation-Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 4g
Dec. 29
Dessiree Irene Alvarez
Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1g
Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 1g less than 4g
Theft of property greater than $100 less than $750
Del Rio Police Department
Kenneth Preston Peregoy
Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 1 g less than 4g
Assault causes bodily injury of a family member
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
