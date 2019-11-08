1 Peter 1: 3-9
3. Blessed be Almighty God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to his abundant mercies has begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord from the dead! 4. In which He has given us an inheritance that is incorruptible, undefiled, that does not fade away, being reserved in heaven for you, 5. Which are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation that is ready to be revealed in the end of times ahead. 6. In this you greatly rejoice, though for a season now, if need be, you are in heaviness through various manifold temptations. 7.
For these trials of your faith are much more precious than of gold that perishes, though tried with fire, your faith might be found unto praise, honor, and glory at the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ!
8. Though having not seen Him, you love Him, though for now you don't see Him, yet believing in Him, you rejoice with unspeakable joy that is full of glory, thus
9. Receiving the end of your faith, even the very salvation of your souls.
When born again, we are raised with Christ into His abundant mercies. Not just mercy, but mercies. His tender mercies are renewed daily. We have an incorruptible inheritance which does not fade away. We are sealed with the Holy Spirit of Promise once redeemed by the blood of Jesus. We love Him now, though we have not seen Him, and we believe in Him, for He has given unto us to know the mysteries of God and of His Christ, that we can understand our calling and new nature God has given us in Him. Though for a moment we will suffer through trials and temptations, we can rest in Him to complete His work in us who love Him and believe.
The fiery trials and temptations of our faith will reveal the truth of our confession of faith, whether to be of refined gold, silver, and diamonds that are left when the dross of this world is removed. Since we know that hay, wood, and stubble burn up so easily, as will this world and everything in it, then what manner of life should we live in our time of sojourning in this world. Indeed without a holy reverent fear of God to pursue a life in Christ with a pure heart, desiring to be like unto Him more always, then we very well could find much loss in the end.
How dare we not call upon the Lord daily to continue His good work in us all, and give thanks to God always! For we must know we are bought not with the blood of bulls, goats, and sheep, but of the sinless Lamb of God whom has taken away the veil between mankind and God, ripping it into upon His death, and He has given us all who call upon His name from a pure heart, salvation and an inheritance among the saints of God!
We now belong to Christ who are His, and we have our reasonable service now to pursue a life of holiness being set apart unto Christ. He is indeed very sympathetic towards us all, for He too was tempted and tried when living among the people of this world, but He without sin. If you know these things, and know that just as Christ was raised from the dead, we too shall be raised from the dead one day, incorruptible and immortal to be with Him forever.
In all these things you have been enlightened with the knowledge of God and His Christ, and have been empowered by the Spirit of God to know Him and to follow Him. May this be our life long endeavor to follow Christ, and though it may be hard at times, we continue to with His help and grace to deny ourselves, pick up our own crosses, and follow our Lord Jesus Christ daily!
Don't be removed from your steadfast walk of faith in Christ. For He is our Solid Rock and foundation of our faith. For there are many in this day whom desire to persuade you away from that you love. His Word endures forever. Stand strong in the faith of our Lord, and walk as those sober-minded, who pursue this life in Him as lively stones, set apart for His glory, plan, and purposes! Endure we all must do until the end by faith in Him, who saves us and awaits with unspeakable joy for the day we are with Him for eternity, when from this earth we pass away!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
