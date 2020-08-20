About 40 federal prisoners and 40 employees at the GEO Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, but no prisoners or employees have died as a result of the coronavirus infections, Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez confirmed Wednesday.
“Around July 25, we were still COVID-free, and then we had some infection in the facility. All of the infections among inmates have been in the federal side of the facility,” Martinez said.
The sheriff said there have been “about 40 total” inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the end of July.
Of that total, Martinez said 20 to 22 have recovered.
“None of the others have required hospitalization, and there have been no deaths of inmates,” Martinez said.
He said the Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued a list of COVID-19 protocols for Texas jails in late May.
“We had implemented steps prior to their memo to us. One of the steps we took is that persons arrested for misdemeanor offenses were no longer brought to the jail. We’re only bringing in family violence cases and felony cases,” Martinez said.
He further explained that warrants can be issued for the defendants in misdemeanor cases “later when things calm down.”
Another step that was taken early, the sheriff said, was to shut down visitation to the jail facility. Inmates were given digital tablets with which to communicate with their loved ones, he said, although some inmates destroyed the equipment provided.
For state prisoners brought to the facility, Martinez said, magistration procedures were done via the internet.
“Our whole focus was to limit access of people coming into the facility,” Martinez said. The sheriff said GEO officials also took steps to monitor their employees.
“As they come in the door, they’re required to mask up, and their temperatures are taken. They sanitize before they sign in. They took the proper measures for all of their employees,” Martinez said.
“Of course, the employees are out and about in the community, so there have been some GEO employees that were infected, but a lot of them were caught prior to their coming back to work, so we’re okay,” the sheriff added.
He said of the total 274 GEO employees, about 40 were infected.
“Of that total, 24 have recovered, but there are still some out, and again, no deaths,” Martinez said.
He said the overall population of the GEO facility has decreased during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We were running a population of about 1,200-plus. Right now the population has gone down, and it’s gone down over time, and we reached a population of about 900 to 950, and now it’s starting to climb back up,” Martinez said.
He explained that since about 2006, GEO and the county have been in a contract for operation of the jail facility.
“This is probably one of the few jails in the state that’s currently in the black because we have the agreement with GEO,” the sheriff said.
Martinez said he is satisfied that GEO is taking the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the facility.
He said as an example, early in the crisis, the sheriff’s office obtained and began routinely using a disinfecting fogger for its offices, and when GEO officials saw the apparatus, they purchased several foggers for the jail facility.
“All the infected individuals are isolated in a specific part of the facility, and in that part of the facility, they’re taking special measures. For instance, everyone there eats off paper plates, nothing that has to be picked up and washed. It’s throwaway stuff. They’re taking all the necessary precautions,” Martinez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.