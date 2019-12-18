A Rockport man was arrested at the Del Rio port of entry on Dec. 4, as he was trying to enter the United States in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Del Rio Police Department records.
Steven Rey Martinez, whose place of residence is listed at the 500 block of East Second Street, in Rockport, Texas, was arrested on that date at 9:35 p.m., arrest records show.
Martinez, records show, was arrested after police officers responded to the Del Rio port of entry, 3140 Spur 239, where customs officers found the driver of a 2017 white Dodge Charger to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Martinez was arrested and charged with theft of property greater or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony; he was transported to the Del Rio Police Department for booking and processing, records show.
