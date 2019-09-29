September 15 – National Felt Hat Day – came and went with nary a ripple of recognition from the general public or the national press corps. Again.
Of all the obscure observances, Felt Hat Day is probably the obscurest, marking as it does the transition from light, summery straw hats to the heavier, warmer felt varieties. It’s sort of the head-gear version of the fashion ban on wearing white after Labor Day.
The straw hat/felt hat switch goes largely unnoticed throughout much of the country, because hardly anyone wears hats these days. Sure, men and women wear ball caps a lot, but when it comes to serious hats, only ranch hands, wannabe cowboys and Nashville singers can be counted on to know a Stetson from a stepson.
I confess to being in the second group – the wannabes – but thank God I live in a part of the country where there are enough real cowboys running around that I can get away with it. I blend in with the genuine working cowhands (or at least that’s what I tell myself.)
I do my best to “preserve the proprieties” of hat wearing, by imposing on myself certain rituals and customs. For instance, if you’re going to wear a cowboy hat, you’d better be driving a pick-up, or an old Cadillac or Lincoln, the ones with hoods so long it’s like steering a tennis court. I would rather have my eyes plucked out by crows than be seen in a cowboy hat driving a PT Cruiser or a Chevy Volt.
Also, the drapes have to match the carpet. By that I mean, the hat is part of a total ensemble that includes a plaid shirt, jeans held up by a belt or suspenders (or both), and boots.
Deviate from that formula at your peril. Examples:
Hat + shirt + boots + cargo shorts = Fail.
Hat + shirt + jeans + sneakers = Fail.
Hat + jeans + boots + wife-beater undershirt = Fail.
Hat + wife-beater + cargo shorts + sneakers = Fail, on steroids. Ample justification for being taken out behind the building and beaten up.
Cowboy hats come in a host of shapes or “creases” that take their names from the occupation or location that made them popular. For instance, there’s the bull rider, the cattleman, the cutter, the reiner, the roper, the Ft. Worth, the Montana and the Dakota. There’s even a Gus crease, named for the Robert Duval character in Lonesome Dove.
The crease of the hat is all-important, because it signals the status in life to which the wearer aspires, and not necessarily the place he or she currently occupies. Hence, the proliferation of bull rider creases on the heads of couch potatoes, or the cattleman crease worn by landless vegetarians. Hence also the term of derision “All hat and no cattle.”
Beyond the hat’s crease, which is usually done at the store, there’s the task of training the hat to individual taste of the wearer. In addition to stretching the hatband to get the perfect fit, a true hat aficionado will spend hours over a steaming teapot to coax out the ideal curl to the brim or the most radical rake to the crown. (We cowboy wannabes are a vain and precious lot.)
There was a time when tall cowboy hats were occasionally called 10 gallon hats, but that name went out of use when people couldn’t agree on where the name came from, or what it meant. Obviously, it wasn’t a measure of liquid volume.
The best explanation I’ve heard is the claim that the “gallons” are a corruption of the Spanish “galones” or braids, and refers to the number of fancy braids on the sombreros of the Mexican vaquero, with whom a great many cowboy words originate.
Cowboy hats are commonly distinguished by the quality of felt used in their manufacture and are graded and valued by the “beaver” system, although beaver fur is no longer used. A 6X Beaver hat, therefore, has twice the felt value, and usually twice the cost, of a 3X Beaver hat. There seems to be no upper limit on the number of beavers that can be crammed into a hat. I’ve even seen 40X Beaver hats for sale.
I question the practicality of a 40X Beaver hat, though. You can’t wear it to church, for fear of making God jealous.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Sept. 30 - National Mud Pack Day; October 2 - Name Your Car Day; 6th - Come And Take It Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.