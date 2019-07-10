Two men were arrested and charged with aggravated assault after their victim, who was taken to the hospital, was able to identify them.
Julian Perches, 19 years of age, a resident of the 100 block of Avenue S, and Jose Ismael Ortiz, age 19, a resident of the 200 block of Grissom Drive, were arrested on July 1, at 3:15 a.m.
According to police records, Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the Val Verde Regional Medical Hospital, 801 North Bedell Ave. at 12:14 a.m.
An unidentified victim, according to an incident report, stated that had been stabbed in the abdomen by the suspects and provided information leading to the arrest of the alleged attackers.
Police officers were later able to locate and arrest both suspects at the 200 block of West Dignowity Street.
They were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony. They were transported to the police station for processing.
