U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector disrupted eight separate smuggling attempts last weekend, in which 11 smugglers and 27 illegal aliens were arrested.
“Human smugglers demonstrate a complete disregard for the welfare of those they smuggle in their selfish quest for profit,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Our agents, through superior communication and teamwork, were able to stop these smugglers and illegal aliens from going farther into the United States.”
On Nov. 3, Brackettville Station agents encountered a 2019 Dodge Caravan on Ranch Road 674, near Brackettville. Two U.S. citizens, a 39-year-old woman from La Pryor and a 34-year-old man from Batesville, were arrested attempting to smuggle two Guatemalan nationals, one Mexican national and one Honduran national farther into the U.S. During a search of the vehicle, agents discovered 1 gram of methamphetamine and a pipe. Kinney County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 2, Carrizo Springs Station agents, assigned to the immigration checkpoint on Highway 277, encountered a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 24-year-old male Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident accompanied by a 19-year-old male passage, both citizens of the Dominican Republic. After further investigation agents discovered a Salvadoran mother and her 9-year-old daughter, hidden inside a compartment between the rear seat and trunk of the vehicle. The two male subjects were arrested and charged with United States Code Title 18, Section 1001 – fraudulent statement.
Additionally, agents arrested a total of seven smugglers and 21 illegal aliens from the countries of Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, and Honduras. These arrests occurred in five separate incidents over the weekend.
All illegal aliens were processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.
Prosecuted individuals arrested while transporting illegal aliens face charges under United States Code 8, Section 1324, alien smuggling, and if convicted could receive up to 10 years in prison.
