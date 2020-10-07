A Del Rio teen was arrested and charged with terrorizing his ex-girlfriend after pictures of her were posted on social media threatening to put “a prize on her head,” according to the alleged victim’s report to the police.
Mark Arellano, 17, was arrested on Sept. 23 at the Del Rio Police Department, 101 Lowe Drive, at approximately 6:28 p.m., when he arrived with the intention to retrieve a gift he had given to the alleged victim, police records state.
