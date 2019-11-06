I wasn’t able to go birdwatching on Saturday, as I accompanied friends to the 54th Annual Utopia Fall Festival in Utopia, Texas.
But I was back Sunday and excited to get up early and head for the creek.
I parked on one end of the Rincon Del Diablo and stepped out into the morning sunshine. It was a cool, pleasant morning, with high, wispy clouds in a bright blue sky.
I could hear Great Kiskadees calling down by the creek, and the cormorants murmuring and muttering from their perches on a utility line stretching over the creek to the east.
For the last couple of weeks, there have been several small flocks of Lesser Goldfinches working in the Rincon, occasionally foraging in patches of dried grass and sunflowers, occasionally perching at the very tops of the pecan and hackberry trees growing in its center.
On Sunday, the goldfinches were perched in the bare branches at the very top of a pecan tree, and they had company: a male Eastern Bluebird, a Golden-fronted Woodpecker and clique of House Finches.
I walked slowly on the roads in the Rincon, enjoying the sunshine and savoring the cool morning air.
I stopped near a mesquite tree growing close to the road, and as I stood there, I heard a furtive scratching close to the base of the tree. It sounded like a mouse, but I suspected it might be a bird.
I made a soft “cheep” and a small form hopped from the ground onto the lowest branch of a bush growing near the base of the tree.
I glassed the small bird with my binoculars and saw that it was a Lincoln’s Sparrow.
Lincoln’s Sparrows are winter residents here in the far southern U.S. They nest in the marshy meadows and streamside brush in Alaska, Canada and into the Rocky Mountains.
Because of their ground-foraging habits and the fact that they rarely join flocks of other birds, they are often overlooked, though they are well worth looking for. You can find Lincoln’s Sparrows anywhere along the creek where there is dense, brushy habitat.
There are other winter visitors arriving as well: On Sunday I also saw an Eastern Phoebe hawking insects from a perch on one end of the Rincon, a Golden-crowned Kinglet alternating between foraging for tiny insects and scolding an intruder and an Orange-crowned Warbler methodically making its way along the wispy branches of a huisache.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
