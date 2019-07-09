United San Felipe (USF), an independent non-profit organization is dedicated to encouraging a renewed interest in researching historic Barrio San Felipe. Its members intend to assure the preservation of the distinct barrio’s cultural legacy to benefit future generations and secure its place in both Texas and American history.
The atmosphere was euphoric at the recent Barrio San Felipe Arch (built by J.P. Sanchez Construction Co.) dedication ceremony as more than 300 of you took time to attend the unique event. We thank USF’s own De. Velma Villegas for her MC duties, Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphie” Lozano, Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens, Pct. 1 County Commissioner Martin Wardlaw, JP Pct. 1 Roberto Castillo, JP Pct. 4 Hilda Lopez, Del Rio City Councilman Raul C. Ojeda, Father Jaime Paniagua of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Fr. Carlos O.V. Lazaro of Guadalupe Church for their participation.
We were proud to have the presentation of colors by the American Legion Jesus M. Limones Post 595 color guard and both the Del Rio Chamber and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce assisting in the ribbon-cutting part of our ceremony.
USF was especially proud to have Dr. Blandina “Bambi” Cardenas as its keynote speaker and refer to the ceremony as “an extraordinary moment in San Felipe History.”
USF thanks each and every San Felipean and SF friend who contributed to the arch funding and is extremely grateful to its business sponsors, Border Federal Credit Union, Del Rio Bank and Trust, International Bank of Commerce, Texas Community Bank and donors Bill and Kay Cauthorn. Thanks also to Michael Diaz and the Whitehead Museum for the sound system and their continued support and Ruben “Pollo” Barragan for countless photos during the arch construction period. USF’s beautiful printed program was the creation of Joe Porras of Sacramento and Chile Media of San Antonio.
Last, but not least, USF expresses its gratitude to the Del Rio News-Herald for its arch coverage from groundbreaking ceremonies to its dedication. Karen Gleason has kept us in the news brilliantly!
A big and special ¡Gracias! to Lupita de la Paz and the staff of Casa de la Cultura for assisting USF throughout the last two years, Julio’s for their snack donations and to Trinity Mortuary for providing the canopy (shade) and chairs.
From all of us to all who purchased a commemorative brick, Thanks! Hope all of you will enjoy being part of San Felipe history.
We hope that in presenting the arch to the city of Del Rio encourages additional visitors to Barrio San Felipe and its historic sites.
Andy Porras, Executive Director and USF Board
Del Rio, Texas
