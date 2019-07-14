ACUÑA, México – Con recursos municipales por 2 millones 217 mil 269 pesos y aportación en especie por 500 mil pesos de la Secretaría del Medio Ambiente, fue inaugurada el lunes la Unidad de Protección y Trato Digno para Animales de Compañía, construida a través de la Dirección de Obras Públicas y que estará a cargo de la Dirección de Ecología Municipal.
Este centro de protección y trato digno fue inaugurado por la Secretaria del Medio Ambiente Eglantina Canales Gutiérrez, el Alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez; el Director de Ecología Matías Eloy Rivera Álvarez y el Director de Obras Públicas Carlos Gustavo Maltos Villarreal.
Estuvieron presentes los regidores comisionados a ecología Héctor Miguel Santoyo Ruiz, Carmen Vela Ibarra y Armando Muruaga Gallegos, así como la Presidenta del Sistema DIF Martha Alicia Cisneros Rodríguez, entre otros.
Canales Gutiérrez en su discurso reconoció la estructura y fuerza del movimiento ambientalista de Acuña, el cual ha permeado a otras partes del estado.
“Cuando una sociedad madura hasta cierto nivel en el ambientalismo, se empieza a preocupar por las criaturas diferentes, como en este caso, los animales de compañía”, dijo la funcionaria del gobierno del estado.
“El centro de bienestar animal es un síntoma de una sociedad madura, es el primer centro que se construye y se adecua precisamente para eso; es un símbolo de madurez de una sociedad. Ahora tenemos que hacerlo madurar entre todos”, agregó.
“Este es un compromiso que quiere hacer, de que sigamos trabajando en este tema, acompañados de las asociaciones de protección animal y de médicos veterinarios amigos”, puntualizó.
De acuerdo a la explicación que ofreció el director de ecología, la unidad contará con un responsable administrativo, que se encargará de monitorear y dar seguimiento a los reportes o captura de animales en situación de calle; así como para recibir denuncias por maltrato.
Contará con un médico veterinario que valorará y dará el dictamen médico veterinario de los animales que lleguen a las instalaciones; un auxiliar pasante para el tratamiento de los animales que se reciban; cuatro personas y una unidad para la captura, así como dos inspectores para la atención de reportes. Laborará de lunes a viernes, en un horario de las 9 a.m. a 4 p.m.
El centro cuenta con área administrativa, área para médico veterinario, quirófano y tinas para baño para eliminar pulgas y garrapatas, equipamiento e insumos para la práctica de cirugías menores y esterilización, jaulas para albergar o dar asilo a animales, y espacio para recreación y esparcimiento.
City has new canine facility
ACUÑA, México – With 2,217,269 pesos ($116,000 USD) in municipal funding and in-kind contributions in the order of 500,000 pesos ($26,315) from the state of Coahuila Environment Department, the Unit for the Protection and Decent Treatment for Companion Animals was inaugurated Monday.
The facility was built by the Directorate of Public Works and will be under the municipal Ecology Directorate.
The center for the protection and dignified treatment was inaugurated by the state of Coahila Secretary of the Environment Eglantina Canales Gutiérrez, Acuña Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez; Director of Ecology Matías Eloy Rivera Álvarez, and the Director of Public Works Carlos Gustavo Maltos Villarreal.
Councilmembers commissioned to ecology Hector Miguel Santoyo Ruiz, Carmen Vela Ibarra and Armando Muruaga Gallegos, as well as the President of the DIF System Martha Alicia Cisneros Rodríguez, were also present during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Canales Gutiérrez recognized the facility and the strength of Acuña’s environmental movement, which has trickled to other regions of the state.
“When a society matures to a certain level in environmentalism, it begins to care about different creatures, as in this case, pets,” said the state official.
“The animal welfare center is a symptom of a mature society; it is the first center that is built and adapted precisely for that; it is a symbol of the maturity of a society. Now we have to make it mature among all,” she said.
“This is a commitment we are making, to continue working on this issue, along the side of animal protection associations and friendly veterinary doctors,” she said.
The director of ecology said the unit will have an administrative officer, who will be in charge of monitoring and following up on the reports or capture of animals in street situation; as well as to receive reports of abuse.
The center will have a veterinarian who will assess and give a medical opinion on animals arriving at the facility; an assistant for the treatment of animals received; four staffers and one vehicle, as well as two inspectors. Office hours will be Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
