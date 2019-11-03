ACUÑA, México – La presidencia municipal convocó a los diversos organismos públicos y privados y prestadores de servicios de esta frontera, emprender una jornada para recuperar el turismo del que siempre gozó esta ciudad y que se perdió en la década negra de la inseguridad que afectó a Coahuila hace algunos años.
En el marco de la reunión para establecer un programa de desarrollo del turismo de Acuña que se realizó el martes en la Cámara de Comercio, el regidor comisionado a Turismo Héctor Arocha Gómez, pidió hacer un frente común para recuperar a los miles de visitantes del sur de Texas que venían casi todo el año a divertirse a esta frontera.
Dijo que originalmente Ciudad Acuña nació como una ciudad eminentemente turística, hasta que volcó su desarrollo hacia la industria maquiladora, pero ya es tiempo de tomar acciones para recuperar ese turismo perdido, indicó el representante del alcalde en la reunión.
Recordó que el turismo como actividad económica presenta una notable importancia en el ámbito local, aportando ingresos y empleos, además de servir como motor de desarrollo de otros sectores económicos.
Entre las propuestas que se presentaron para incrementar el turismo para esta ciudad, están solicitar al gobierno del estado que establezca conductos para promover la inversión privada en la Presa La Amistad.
También modernizar el restaurante de los pescadores ubicados en la Playa Tláloc y acondicionar al área de palapas en el mismo lugar, crear una rampa para el botadero de embarcaciones que pueda ser utilizada por embarcaciones toda las épocas del año, rescatar el área conocida como El Mirador, con el fin de destinarlo a una área turística que albergue restaurantes, museo, centro de atención a visitantes, áreas verdes y recreativas, así como transporte de ida y vuelta a la ciudad.
Establecer una tienda de conveniencia y gasolinera en el crucero de la carretera de la presa y El Mirador.
Por lo referente al Centro Histórico, promover el embellecimiento del mismo, construir una andador turístico desde el centro histórico que recorra la Calle Hidalgo hasta el museo que se construirá en el antiguo cuartel militar y regrese por la Calle Madero.
Ubicar las oficinas de la Dirección de Turismo municipal en el museo, en el antiguo cuartel militar, para estar en área más accesible del centro histórico y poder brindar una atención personalizada al turista.
Comprehensive tourism plan unveiled
ACUÑA, Mexico – Ciudad Acuña officials invited public and private organizations, as well as service providers, to recuperate the visitors the city always enjoyed and were lost in the black decade of insecurity in Coahuila a few years ago.
During a conference to establish a tourism development program in Acuña, which was held Tuesday at the Acuña Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Commissioned Councilmember Héctor Arocha Gómez, asked those in attendance to make common cause to recover the thousands of visitors from South Texas who used to come throughout the year to Acuña.
He said Acuña was originally a touristic destination, before its economy shifted to the maquiladora industry. He added it is time to take action to recover the lost tourism.
Arocha said tourism as an economic activity is of great importance to the local area, providing income and jobs, as well as serving as an engine for the development of other sectors.
Among the initiatives presented to increase tourism for this city, are asking the state of Coahuila to establish proper channels at Amistad Dam to private investment.
Also, to modernize the restaurant at Tláloc Beach and update the huts on the site, to build a boat ramp that can be used throughout the year, to remodel the El Mirador area in order to house restaurants, a museum, a visitor service center, recreational areas, as well as transportation to and from the city.
The plan includes a convenience store and gas station on the dam road and at El Mirador.
Regarding the historic district, downtown, officials want to promote the beautification of the site, and build a walk along Hidalgo and Madero streets going through a museum that will be built in the old military barracks.
The plan also includes to move the municipal tourism offices to the museum, to make them more accessible to the public and to provide personalized attention to visitors.
Officials are looking at making a river walk in the federal zone on the banks of the Rio Grande and Jesús María Ramón Boulevard.
