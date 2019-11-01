The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 8552 presented a check to the Del Rio High School Band Booster Club.
The auxiliary post presented the check to the club on Wednesday, at the VFW building located on 1307 East First St. The donation will help cover expenses for travel and competition for the Mighty Ram Band, according VFW Auxiliary member Monica Luna-Roberts.
The band competed in McAllen, Texas on Sept. 21 at the Bands of America South Texas Regional against 27 other bands. According to Del Rio High School Marching Band Director Ricardo Rios, the band took eighth place and beat out groups that qualified for UIL State Marching Contest as recently as last year.
The band followed up with another competition at Midland, Texas for Midland West Texas Regional on Oct. 12 and the UIL Regional Marching Contest on Oct. 19 at Judson Stadium.
The band placed seventh place at Midland.
Other performances the band is known for in the community include the light show and the homecoming halftime performance. Del Rioans can watch the band in parades such as the upcoming 80s Retro Christmas parade.
(0) comments
