An invasive species that has taken over many lakes across the country and has no natural predators in America, was the subject of a presentation made Tuesday afternoon at the Ramada Inn Sunblossom Room before members of the Rotary Club of Del Rio.
National Park Service Biological Sciences Technician Joanny Guindin, and American Conservation Experience Aquatic Invasive Species Technician Billy Dominguez, raised awareness among Rotarians about zebra and quagga mussels.
These species, which have not been found at Lake Amistad, represent a threat to the economy due to their rapid spread and damaging habits.
Guindin said the invasive mussels have been found in water bodies nearby, such as Canyon Lake, and Lake Amistad tested positive for mussel DNA last year, but further testing has been negative “so we are thinking it may have been a false positive,” she said.
Zebra and quagga mussels were accidentally introduced into the Great Lakes region of North America from Russia and Ukraine in the late 1980s.
Guindin said if the invasive mussels were accidentally introduced into Lake Amistad they could rapidly spread to potentially coat every available surface, clog pipelines, damage machinery and harm fishery resources.
The species is hard to detect, she said, because the mussels can be transported in water during their larvae phase. The larvae are invisible to the naked eye.
Zebra and quagga mussels are filter feeders, each one of these tiny creatures can filter up to one pint of water every day.
“It may not seem as much but it is a lot for a creature their size,” Guindin said.
The filtering process clears the water, she said, and the clear water creates the perfect environment for the growth of algae, some of which are known to be toxic.
The mussels were first found in Texas in 2009, and as of this year 15 lakes in five river basins have been infested with an established and reproducing population of zebra or quagga mussels.
Some of the infested lakes include: Austin, Belton, Bridgeport, Canyon, Dean Gilbert, Eagle Mountain, Georgetown, Lady Bird, Lewisville, Livingston, Randell, Ray Roberts, Stillhouse Hollow, Texoma and Travis.
Guindin said the National Park Service and Amistad National Recreation Area are constantly working to prevent zebra and quagga mussels from reaching and establishing colonies at Lake Amistad.
The most important rule all boaters must follow, she said, is to drain all water from vessels and on-board receptacles, including live wells, bilges, motor, and any other receptacles or water intake systems coming into contact with public waters, dry and air the vessel for at least seven days before entering Lake Amistad.
Dominguez explained some other states fighting the same problem have established a boat tagging system that allows state officials to identify what bodies of water a vessel has been on and when.
He also said some vessels utilize a ballasting system which carries a lot of water. This water, he said, needs to be drained and the boat aired before launching at Lake Amistad.
The National Park Service has acquired a hot water pressure washer – the only way to effectively eliminate the mussel is to utilize water at least 140 degrees – and has been bringing mussel-detecting dogs to prevent Lake Amistad from getting any invasive mussels.
To prevent the accidental introduction of zebra and quagga mussels into Lake Amistad, the national park recommends to use a pressure washer to flush motors, bilges and live wells, to air dry a clean and drained boat and other equipment for at least seven days before launching in new waterways.
The park also recommends to remove all visible plants and mud from the boat and trailer before leaving the area, and to not reuse bait once it has been exposed to lake waters.
