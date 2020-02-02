ACUÑA, México – En enero concluye el programa preventivo “Salvando a un Joven en tu Colonia” que se implementó en el Centro Comunitario Fundadores, y tentativamente a mediados de febrero se aplicará en el Centro Comunitario San Antonio, en la colonia del mismo nombre, informó Director del Instituto Municipal de la Juventud, Marco Antonio de Santiago Lerin.
Luego de tres meses de actividades en el populoso sector Fundadores, cerrarán con celebración por el Día del Amor y la Amistad con invitados especiales, como el grupo profesional de fútbol Real Acuña, con la firma de autógrafos y fotografías.
También la empresa Promociones Castillo Díaz participará con lucha libre, se presentará la obra de teatro Cristo Vive y el movimiento Alvernia Juvenil de la Parroquia San José dará testimonio de vida y en torno a su reciente viaje al estado de Guanajuato.
De Santiago dijo que además habrá música en vivo y se tendrá la presentación de los cantantes Hannia Estrada, Andrea Fragosa, Última Frontera, MV Viko FT, y J-Co.
En este marco participarán también autoridades involucradas en el programa correctivo “Salvando a un Joven”, entre ellas Protección Civil y Bomberos, Dirección de Deportes, la Dirección de Seguridad Pública, la Procuraduría de los Niños Niñas y la Familia y el Instituto de la Juventud, los que presentarán a los jóvenes y padres de familia que participarán en la cuarta generación de este programa.
Se tendrá también el diagnóstico generado en los tres meses de trabajo, con la atención sicológica, tanto de forma particular como de familias del sector Fundadores, dirigido al sector más vulnerable de la juventud.
Suicide prevention program
ACUÑA, Mexico - The suicide prevention program “Saving a Youngster in Your Neighborhood,” implemented at the Fundadores Community Center will be wrapping up, and will be tentatively opening in mid-February at the San Antonio Community Center, city officials said.
Municipal Institute for the Youth Director Marco Antonio de Santiago Lerin, said that after three months of activities in the popular Fundadores district, city officials will wrap it up with a San Valentine’s Day celebration with special guests, such as the Real Acuña professional soccer team, which will be signing autographs and taking photos with the fans.
Also, Promociones Castillo Díaz will participate with a wrestling match, the play Cristo Vive will be featured, and the San Jose Parish Alvernia Juvenil group will give testimony of life and a presentation on its recent trip to the state of Guanajuato.
De Santiago said there will also be live music and singers Hannia Estrada, Andrea Fragosa, Last Frontier, MV Viko FT, and J-Co.
Officials involved in the program, such as Civil Protection and Fire Department, Sports Department, Public Safety, the Advocacy for the Boys Girls and the Family, and the Institute for the Youth, will feature some of the fourth class participants and their parents.
Officials will also be presenting a report of the past three months of youth counseling, both in individual cases and for the families in the Fundadores subdivision.
