Joshua Juarez, a former Del Rioan, started competing in the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge on Monday. The show features five bakers in each episode, competing for the opportunity to win $10,000.
The bakers compete in two challenges and three judges will decide who makes the cut, and who wins the award. The challenges vary in each show.
Juarez currently resides in Austin and bakes dog cookies for a local pet store, yet his baking skills are not only for man’s best friend.
Juarez’s love for baking stems from his childhood. “My mom and grandma are and were excellent bakers. As I grew older, I knew I loved making people happy through food. There is nothing more gratifying than the silence of people eating your food,” Juarez said.
Juarez said he was shocked and overwhelmingly surprised when he was told he would compete. Juarez said if he wins the competition, he would use the money to help his business in Austin grow and flourish.
The Christmas Cookie Challenge airs at 9 p.m. central time. The show will continue on tonight, and then on Saturday. The show will be wrapping up on Nov. 24-25.
