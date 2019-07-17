A bar fight inside a local establishment led to the arrest of a woman who ended up charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Anna Noemi Duncan, 29, a resident of the 900 block of Avenue T, was arrested on July 7 at 2:55 a.m.
Police records state Duncan was arrested when Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a call for a disturbance in progress at the Buzzard Roost, 4411 Veterans Blvd.
A police officer responding to the call was directed to the rear of the establishment, where he could hear a woman yelling.
The police officer, records state, made contact with the woman and found her to be highly intoxicated. The woman became unruly and was detained pending further investigation.
According to an incident report, several patrons in the bar stated Duncan instigated a fight with another woman and threw an ashtray at her. The ashtray hit the woman on the mouth.
Duncan was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, and with disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor.
