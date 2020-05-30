Since restarting its dangerous buildings program in late 2019, seven substandard vacant buildings have been demolished, and four have been secured or are being repaired by their owners.
City Planner Janice Pokrant gave an update on the work being done to rid the city of dangerous vacant structures during a meeting of the Del Rio Buildings Standards Commission Wednesday.
In an informational packet presented to the commissioners, who are still meeting via teleconference because of the COVID-19 crisis, Pokrant noted only one structure on the list of substandard buildings has been demolished by the city contractor, and four – at 204 E. Viesca St., 100 Urista St., 509 Ave. T and 1007 Taini Ave. – have been demolished by their owners.
Six substandard buildings are in the process of being demolished, including those at 906 Las Vacas St., 309 W. Garza St., 1103 Taini Ave., 710 Rio Grande St., 108 Yucca St. and 403 Plaza Ave.
Four structures are being repaired or secured by their owners, including those at 507 W. Fourth St., 604 N. Main St., 101 Urista St. and 407 Dr. Fermin Calderon Blvd.
Two substandard buildings were demolished by their owners prior to review by the building standards commission, structures at 312 W. Bowie St. and 1108 W. Martin St.
Pokrant reminded the commission a small vacant house at 105 Frausto St. was razed by city contractors in March. The city will assess a lien against the property in the amount of the demolition, $11,240.
“The house at 1103 Taini Ave., there is some progress being done. They have been removing the debris. The front part of the building has been removed. We went by today (Wednesday), and they are showing some progress and slowly getting this done,” Pokrant said.
Of the cases considered by the commission in December 2019, Pokrant said commissioners had voted to take no further action on houses at 406 N. Main St. and 507 W. Fourth St. The owners of a dilapidated house at 509 Ave. T have demolished the structure as ordered, she added.
“Your January cases, at 906 Las Vacas St., that house has been completely demolished. There is a pile of debris that is in the process of being removed. There is a remaining carport and shed, and I have been in discussions with the owner about trying to get the debris removed,” Pokrant said.
She said a house at 309 W. Garza St. has been demolished by the owner and work on the carport on the property is pending.
“Of the February cases, everything is fine with 1007 Taini Ave. We did go out to look at 710 Rio Grande St. Most of the debris has been removed from the site, and the structure is completely down,” Pokrant said.
The owner of a residence at 101 Urista St. has accomplished securing the building and cleaning the lot. Pokrant said a package of information on how to proceed with any reconstruction, considering the structure is located in the San Felipe Creek floodway, was sent to the owner, but returned as undeliverable by the post office.
She said repair progress has also been made at a vacant house at 403 Plaza Ave. She noted the owner’s contractor has obtained a building permit and begun replacing the entire roof. She said the owner has indicated she will next begin repairs on the house’s interior walls.
For cases considered in April, Pokrant said she has spoken with the nephew of the owners of 108 Yucca St.
“They are working on getting the demolition done. They’ve gotten two bids, and they said work should start next week on that project,” Pokrant told the commissioners.
By contrast, she said, no work has been done on the property at 114 Live Oak St.
“They did remove the sign from the building, but we have not had any response from those owners,” Pokrant said.
At 600 Plaza Ave., however, the owner “has made substantial progress,” Pokrant said. The owner continues to work on demolishing structures on the property and removing the debris, she said.
After Pokrant finished her presentation, she asked the commissioners if they had any questions, Commissioner Hector Canales asked who is serving as the city’s acting dangerous building official, and Pokrant said she is serving in that capacity for the moment.
“All of the assessments you see here today were prepared by the (former) dangerous building official, Mr. Craig Cook, prior to his departure. He had all of that done before he left, and I just went and made sure I did the updates for the properties,” Pokrant said.
Commissioner Jesus Salgado had no questions, but commented, “It seems like the work is going along smoothly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.