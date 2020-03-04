Del Rioans relived Saturday the nostalgia for the late 1990s and early 2000s, during a sold out concert for Latin rock band Elefante.
“This is our first time in Del Rio, but we’re already making new friends here. A big thank you to everybody that came out tonight,” Elefante’s lead singer Javi Cantero said.
The band arrived hours before its performance, and while they were a bit tired from travel they were excited to perform for their local fans.
They had some high expectations coming into Del Rio, as they’ve had a wonderful experience anytime they’ve performed in Texas.
The band has a captivating fan base in Texas, and it was present at Friday’s concert; 280 chairs were set up for the event, with only standing room available as the concert took place.
A few lucky winners were able to meet and greet the band before their performance. The band consists of Ahis, Iguana, Javi Cantero, Rafael “Rafa” Lopez and Luis “G. Tracks” Portela.
The concert consisted of Elefante performing hit songs such as “Asi es la Vida” and more.
The band confirmed they will be releasing more singles in the future. Recently, Elefante released the symphonic album “Sinfónico” and it covers hit songs such as “Mentirosa.”
Leading up to Elefante’s performance, concert-goers listened to local band, La Banda de la Esquina, open up the event. The local band performed cover versions of latin hit songs and received a positive response from the audience.
