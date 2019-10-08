I criticized Obama, the Clintons plenty, but I quit when they left public office.
But now that I criticize our dumb and less-than-honest joke of a president, the local columnist wants him on a pedestal so we all can drop to our knees to worship him like he was an Aztec god. And probably the Aztecs had a god they called Trumptiti-clan or something like that.
Well, I do not worship presidents. I respect them when they do or try to do good for the country as a whole, and they are not blatant in-your-face liars like Trump, who in his phone conversation with president of Ukraine was using his position of great powers to demand foreign interference in our politics!
And complaints have more than doubled to the intel “watchdog” hotlines since Trump took office.
Donald Trump’s philosophy is the philosophy of his former mentor and colleague, an evil New York lawyer, now deceased, named Roy Cohn, who hated people, and had nothing but contempt for the law.
And that explains Trump’s contempt for Congress, including Republicans like Susan Collins, Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse who have publicly made references to the whistleblower report against Trump as “there are troubling things there!” Meaning Trump abusing his presidential powers.
There were more than a few Republican senators other than the three mentioned above who demanded Trump release the whistleblower’s report.
The evil Roy Cohn was disbarred for cheating his clients.
He was alleged to have dressed like a male nurse to get a dying multimillionaire client to sign a paper making him a trustee of his estate! After disbarment, Cohn was having his once a year dinner for his close friends, but according to an intimate who showed up, nobody else did.
Cohn was dying of AIDS, and the intimate who showed up could have been Donald Trump, and soon after the dinner, which nobody came to, Trump cut off his mentor of years from whence Trump learned that when you are in trouble, you weasel out of it by changing the subject, by acting outraged, to never apologize, and always stay on the offense.
Now, I ask the local columnist, isn’t that just like Trump?
But the local columnist, as we learn more and more about Trump, continues to insist he’s still Mr. Nice guy working to improve the low-end of society. The only low-end Trump is working to improve is his own and that of his low-end wealthy rich corporate cronies.
And he keeps proving it. And in 2017 instead of raising the minimum wage, he listened to his business pals and the New York Times reported on widespread abuse of a provision in the 2017 Trump tax-cut that was supposed to help struggling urban workers.
The provision created a tax-break for investment in so-called “opportunity zones” which would supposedly create jobs in low-income areas.
Instead the tax-cut has been used to support high-end hotels, apartment buildings and warehouses that employ hardly any people. And it has made a handful of wealthy well-connected investors, including the family of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law even wealthier.
You shouldn’t think of the opportunity zone fiasco as an isolated mistake, and it happens because the Republican Party has turned its back on productive public spending.
The low wage workers in buzzard didn’t benefit from Trump’s tax-cut either; but buzzard business did.
And in the Thursday, Sept. 26 issue of the San Antonio paper, you can read this: “San Antonio median income falls, while poverty rate rises.”
I repeat, don’t p--s on me and tell me it’s raining.
San Antonio’s poverty rate increased to 20 percent last year according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Buzzard’s poverty rate is probably in the same estimate with five percentage points above the rest of the state. Texas is among the nine states with rising poverty rates including Alabama with its crazy Republican legislature.
The federal minimum wage is at $7.25 an hour and hasn’t been raised in a decade.
And that’s one of the biggest reasons the gap between rich and poor keeps widening said Brielle Bryan, an assistant professor of sociology at Rice University.
Luis Rosas is a local columnist whose contribution appears in the Del Rio News-Herald every Tuesday.
(1) comment
The only "dumb and less-than-honest joke"...is you. It continues to amaze me that the Del Rio News Herald would even publish your stuff. Full of lies, insinuations, assumptions, and fear mongering. You are a sad excuse for editorial content. Come on Del Rio...you can do so much better than this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.