Citizens gathered and met artists from the local community at a mini comic convention.
The Del Rio Mini Con took place Saturday at Casa de la Cultura from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Local artists were featured and sold their own art to the public.
“Right now we’re just taking baby steps. I wanted to pick a perfect time (for this), somewhere in the middle before school started; I wanted to do something after school started but students are usually busy at that time so this is just a preview,” Del Rio Mini Con Director Paul Mancha said.
The mini convention is a preview to Mancha’s plans to hold the main event, Del Rio Comic Con, sometime in the future. Mancha added it’s a good opportunity for people to check out other conventions.
The mini convention focused on featuring local artists to the community. Mancha added there are a lot of local artists worth featuring at conventions.
Featured artists and vendors included Ernesto Hernandez, Megan Rika Young, Rudy Paniagua, Miguel Meneses, Max Perales, Selynne Guevara, Gaby Droog, JT Bracelets and the Three Sisters Jewelry and Accessories.
The event was free to the public and food vendors were stationed in the outside area of Casa de la Cultura.
A video game tournament for Mortal Kombat 11 was held at the mini convention and consisted of 16 brackets. First place received a $30 cash prize and an illustration done by local artist Marco Campos, while second place received a $20 cash prize and laminated artwork of video game character, Scorpion.
Mancha added the creation of Del Rio Comic Con began with Marco Campos with the addition of John Sagace, Abel Portillo and Roland De Leon.
“It was a passing of the torch, because everybody was either getting married or just taking another route,” Mancha said. He added due to his success with his paranormal ghost tours and the Yukfest music festival he has been getting recognized more for comic con.
Del Rio Comic Con shortly ended after it’s run in 2016. “There was a lot of stuff that went down, different sides of the story and we just decided to take a break,” Mancha said.
With the words “Del Rio Comic Con” coming out of the wood work again, Mancha is planning more events for the near future.
