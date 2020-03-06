Five local children will be putting their cooking skills to the test and hoping to take home the prize while competing against teenagers this weekend.
Edward Solis, Elias Solis, Samuel Solis Curtis, Anna Solis Curtis, and Ariana Sophia Martinez will participate in the 11th Annual Paella Challenge in San Antonio this weekend. The challenge is presented by Chef Johnny Hernandez.
Paella is a Spanish dish of rice, saffron, chicken, seafood and other ingredients cooked and served in a large shallow pan. The children are a part of the Casa de la Cultura’s Niños Culinarios program, under the direction of Chef Victoria Paz. The young students are second year students of the program.
“They worked really hard and practiced all week. I was really humbled by these kids,” Paz said.
Paz considers the kids winners just for wanting to participate in the competition and added the children will be competing against high school students.
The event features more than 30 chefs and the team will be “battling it out for the best take on paella” this weekend. The team heads out on Saturday, March 7 and competes on Sunday, March 8.
The children are between the grade levels of fifth and seventh grade, and this will be the first time they compete in a culinary challenge.
The program began with 15 students last year, with Paz’s intent to teach the children how to cook professional recipes, not just basic macaroni and cheese. The lessons aren’t simplified and the children learn how to properly handle kitchen utensils and more, according to Paz.
Paz then decided to create a culinary team of young children, and to begin the team with the children that returned for their second year with her.
Paz said the culinary team members act as team leaders during the weekly lessons. At the end, the lessons are used to create a pop up restaurant and a three course meal for the adults.
According to Casa de la Cultura’s Executive Director Lupita De La Paz, the program currently has 25 participants between the ages of 8-13.
“It is an exceptional honor to participate,” De La Paz said.
According to the Casa de la Cultura, the program is currently at capacity and admission to the program will reopen leading up to the summer.
