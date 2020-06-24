A driver in distress was found Sunday by a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Brackettville Station on U.S. Highway 277 South. The agent, a trained emergency medical technician, assisted the driver until first responders with the Eagle Pass Fire Department arrived.
While working roving patrol operations on U.S. Highway 277 South, a certified emergency medical technician Border Patrol agent observed a vehicle on the side of the road and stopped to perform a welfare check.
